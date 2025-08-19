Home

Akkineni Nagarjuna or Soubin Shahir, which villain of Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan starrer Coolie has more net worth, the winner is…

Rajinikanth’s film Coolie features two antagonists, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir. Here’s a look at the net worth of both actors to see who holds greater wealth.

Rajinikanth’s latest cinematic venture, Coolie, has taken the box office by storm. Released on August 14, 2025, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Rajinikanth as a former coolie union leader entangled in a web of crime and revenge. With star-studded cast including Shruti Haasan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Coolie has captivated audiences, grossing over Rs 404 crore worldwide and setting new records in Tamil cinema.

The Villains of Coolie: Nagarjuna vs. Soubin Shahir

Among the film’s ensemble, Nagarjuna as Simon and Soubin Shahir as Dhayalan stand out for their compelling portrayals of antagonists. Nagarjuna, a veteran of Telugu cinema, brings depth to his role, while Soubin Shahir, known for his work in Malayalam films, delivers a performance that has been widely praised. Their portrayals add depth to the narrative, prompting fans to delve into the real-life personas and assets of these two accomplished actors. Let’s take a look at the net worth of these two actors.

How much wealth does Soubin Shahir have?

As per reports, Soubin Shahir has charged Rs 1 crore for his role in Coolie. Beyond acting, he is also a producer and owns a production house named Parava Films, which is best known for producing films like Parava, Manjummel Boys, Jan.E.Man, and Ela Veezha Poonchira. Riding high on the success of Coolie, Soubin recently purchased a luxury BMW-XM valued at Rs 2 crore. According to a report by Siasat.com, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 29 crore.

