Amid War 2 vs Coolie box office clash, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara dominate once again, survives Hrithik Roshan-Rajinikanth’s clash, earns Rs…

Despite it’s initial strong run at the box office, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara continues to perform well despite the mega clash between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.

War 2 vs Coolie BOC: The long weekend from 14th August to 17th August became a highlight for cinema lovers. During this time, big-budget films like Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ were released and earned crores at the box office in just a few days. But in between, ‘Saiyaara’ surprised everyone by performing brilliantly. Despite it’s initial release, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s romantic story, Siayaara, continues to hold strong at the box office.

Amid War 2 vs Coolie box office clash, Saiyaara continues to dominate

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara earned Rs 0.63 crore (63 lakhs) on the 31st day. Take a look below at the weekwise report by Sacnilk.

Week India Net Collection Week 1 Collection ₹ 172.75 Cr Week 2 Collection ₹ 107.75 Cr Week 3 Collection ₹ 28.25 Cr Week 4 Collection ₹ 14.05 Cr Day 29 [5th Friday] ₹ 0.5 Cr Day 30 [5th Saturday] ₹ 0.5 Cr Day 31 [5th Sunday] ₹ 0.6 Cr Total ₹ 324.4 Cr (estimated)

Coolie Box Office Collection

‘Coolie’ has earned a lot on the Independence Day weekend. Apart from Rajinikanth, many actors including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde and Upendra have played important roles in this film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. ‘Coolie’ received mixed reviews but it won the hearts of the audience and is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. With a 20-minute action-packed climax and Lokesh’s trademark thrill, the film is dominating the Tamil market.

According to the initial estimates of Sacnilk, Coolie has earned Rs 35 crore on the fourth day i.e. Sunday. With this, its total earnings in India in four days have become Rs 194.25 crore. The film has now reached very close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is a film from YRF’s spy universe. There was tremendous excitement among the fans about this movie even before its release. On the other hand, after hitting the theaters on August 14, it had a good start. On the second day, its earnings also increased. But its collection fell on the weekend and it has lagged behind Rajnikanth’s Coolie. In fact, despite the presence of stars like Hrithik Roshan-Junior NTR, this spy thriller has faced criticism for not showing the same impact as its prequel. Talking about earnings, War 2 has faced a lot of criticism.

According to the early trend of Sacnilk, ‘War 2’ earned Rs 31 crore on the fourth day. Its four-day collection in India now stands at Rs 173.60 crore. Despite a good opening, the film witnessed a bigger drop over the weekend than Coolie.











