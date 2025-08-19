Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan on age-related health issues, shares challenges he faces while putting on trousers: ‘Going downwards…’

Amitabh Bachchan shared with his fans that he is turning 83 and finds it challenging to perform some of his daily activities like wearing trousers.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is always in the news for his old and new films. Recently, he started the 17th season of his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati with great energy. At the same time, he shared with his fans that he is now approaching 83 years of age and finds it challenging to perform some of his daily activities. His latest blog post was about the challenges of ageing he faces daily.

Amitabh Bachchan’s health update

Big B shared, “Some routines that were there earlier seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again. NAH .. no baby. Just a day’s absence, and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk. It is a wonder that the normal actions earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised. Simple acts…putting on the trousers…the doctors advise please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear them. Do not try to stand while you put them on, you could lose balance and fall.”

He added, “And inside I sort of smile in disbelief…until I find they were so right, that simple act that came so naturally earlier is now governed by a selective routine. Handle bars…oh boy!!!! You need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act. Just the simplest of them being bending down to pick up that piece of paper that had flown off your desk with the breeze. Seriously. The bravado tells you to go ahead, until you realise goodness, it’s a major problem…the rapidity of its performance has slowed down with uncertainty.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s age-related issues

Bachchan then candidly mentioned that reading about such age-related issues might seem funny to the readers now. But eventually, age catches up with everyone. He wrote, “But let me tell you IT SHALL HAPPEN TO ALL OF US. I wish it did not, but in time it shall. We all go downward the day we are brought into this world, the down trend begins at birth. Sad, but it is the reality of living and life. Youth races through life’s challenges with aplomb. Age, suddenly speed brakes your vehicle and tells you, apply the brakes to avoid the accelerated bump when you drive the vehicle of LIFE.”











