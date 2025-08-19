Home

Amitabh Bachchan had the audience in splits when he mimicked Virat Kohli’s signature flying kiss for Anushka Sharma during a KBC episode.

Anushka Sharma appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Varun Dhawan to promote their film Sui Dhaaga. During the show, she joined a contestant on the hot seat, setting the stage for Big B’s playful humor.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say?

Big B first asked the contestant if she watched cricket. When the answer was no, he pointed at Anushka, curious to know why she watched cricket. She admitted it was because of her husband, Virat Kohli. Amitabh teased, “Kewal unko dekhne ke liye (Just for him)?” Anushka quickly added she also supported the team, keeping the mood light.

How did Amitabh recreate Virat Kohli’s signature gesture?

The fun escalated when Amitabh mimicked Virat’s famous on-field flying kiss, the one he sends Anushka after scoring a century. The audience roared with laughter, and Anushka couldn’t stop giggling. Even Varun Dhawan joined in the laughter.

What is Virat and Anushka’s family life like?

The couple married in December 2017 and now have two children, daughter Vamika (born 2021) and son Akaay (born 2024). Despite being stars, they maintain a low profile for their children, keeping them away from media attention.

Any recent public sightings?

The pair was recently seen enjoying a casual outing in London. Videos show them strolling through streets, interacting with locals, and enjoying the sunny weather, this time without the kids.

What about their professional life?

Anushka appeared in Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, before taking a break. Her comeback film, Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, has reportedly been shelved. Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup final, marking the end of his shortest-format career.











