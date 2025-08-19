Home

Mumbai Rains: Are Private and Public offices shut today? BMC issues statement, says…

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today.

Mumbai Rains: As incessant rains lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced holiday for offices. All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, August 19, 2025. Private offices/establishments are directed to instruct their employees to work from home.

“In this context, except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority,” BMC said.

“Furthermore, all private offices and establishments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are urgently requested to instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their operations, and to avoid unnecessary travel, as appealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” it added.











