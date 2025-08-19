Home

Mumbai Rain: Bad news for Mumbaikars as local Train suspended between CSMT and Thane due to…

It also suspended the services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said.

Mumbai’s suburban train network was severely hit on Tuesday, August 19, as heavy rains caused major disruptions. The Harbour Line was the worst affected, with services between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) suspended due to extensive waterlogging. Central Railway services also faced a massive breakdown, with local train operations between CSMT and Thane suspended until further notice.











