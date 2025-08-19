Home

Bad news for Reliance Jio users as Mukesh Ambani’s company removes Rs 249 Monthly plan with…., users will now have to spend…

Reliance Jio has offered most affordable Rs 249 prepaid plan which offered 1GB data per day. Scroll down to know more details.

Reliance Jio- File image

Reliance Jio update: In a significant development in the telecom sector of India, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has quietly removed its most affordable Rs 249 prepaid plan which offered 1GB data per day, unlimited calling, and standard benefits. In a matter of bad news for the company has effectively raised its base tariff to Rs 299. Here are all the details you need to know about how the plan will impact subscribers of India.

Why Reliance Jio has removed 1 GB plan?

With the recent step, Rs 299 plan now becomes the cheapest option available, offering 1.5GB of data per day (a total of 42GB for 28 days), unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio services like JioTV and JioAICloud. Notably, Reliance Jio offers True 5G services for free if you buy Rs 349 plan by Jio which also offers 2GB data per day, 28 days validity, 100 SMS per day. Experts say that keeping in mid the fact that sale of 5G phones is increasing in the country and 4G Phones’ sale is declining, Reliance Jio has taken the step in order to promote more data usage in the country.

How to enjoy Reliance Jio free 5G services?

However, readers should note that you need to know that any plans offering data per day less than 2GB will not offer the free 5G services that the other users enjoy.











