Bad news for US as India and China ink big deal, what crucial decisions were taken during Doval’s meeting with Wang?

New Delhi: The 24th round of Special Representative (SR) level talks concluded on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, to discuss a permanent solution to the border dispute between India and China.

The talks were chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. No solution was found in this meeting, but it has been marked as an important step towards resolving the India-China border dispute and strengthening bilateral relations.

What are the main issues that were discussed between India and China?

The SR-level talks did not take place after the year 2019, but this was the second meeting in the last eight months. This shows that the will to move forward from the situation created by the intrusion of Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh region in the year 2020 is being shown by both sides. In this meeting, measures to maintain peace and stability on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), reduce military tension, and increase mutual trust were mainly discussed.

Relations improved after the PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting

Doval said that the consensus reached after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, last October has given a new direction to both countries. He stressed that there has been peace on the border for the last nine months, which has given both countries an opportunity to progress in various fields.

The NSA informed in his speech that PM Modi is going to visit China soon. Similarly, Wang Yi admitted that the obstacles in the relations between the two countries in recent years were not in the interest of both.

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to China is important, says China

Wang Yi said that now is the time for both sides to increase trust and cooperation. Issues like improving border management, preventing tension, and promoting cross-border trade were also discussed in the meeting. Wang Yi said that China considers PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to China very important. Modi is going to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Doval expressed commitment to continue constructive dialogue in the future.











