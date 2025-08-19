To empower the academic aspirations of students from Nepal, Chandigarh University has launched the Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship 2025-26, offering academic scholarship upto 50 percent (fee waiver) to meritorious students, opening doors to quality higher education by fostering academic collaboration between the two countries. The scholarship was unveiled by Ghanshyam Bhandari, Minister for Social Development, Nepal in the presence of Ammar Bahadur Thapa, Member of Parliament, Pratinidhi Sabha, Chairperson, Education, Health and IT Committee, Advisor to Chancellor Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa and Executive Director, International Affairs Chandigarh University, Rajan Sharma among other dignitaries here in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Chandigarh University officials along with Nepal’s Social Development Minister Ghanshyam Bhandari at the launch of Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship in Kathmandu, Nepal

Chandigarh University has allocated an annual budget of Rs 9.40 crore under the Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship for students aspiring to take admission at both campuses including CU Mohali and CU Lucknow.

Addressing the press conference, Advisor to Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa said, “India plays a significant role in helping Nepali students access quality global education by offering scholarships, exchange programs and academic collaborations. While the close historical and cultural ties between India and Nepal goes as far back as 3,000 years but in the modern era, both nations’ official ties date back to the signing of the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, making them about 75 years old in 2025. India has always played the role of a Big Brother in assisting Nepal across various fields, including science, healthcare, infrastructure, power, education, defence, airports and railways, agriculture, disaster relief, as well as cultural and religious cooperation. Celebrating the 75 years of Indo-Nepal friendship, peace and love, Chandigarh University has announced Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship worth Rs 9.40 crore annual scholarship to empower the academic dreams of meritorious students from Nepal.“

Prof Bawa added, “Pursuing quality higher education from a prestigious university is a dream often marred by financial constraints that coerce many students to discontinue their academic journey midway every year. To give wings to the academic dreams of students from Nepal who cannot afford to bear financial burden for their higher education, Chandigarh University has introduced Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship Scheme 2025-26, offering upto 50 percent scholarship to meritorious students of Nepal.”

Dr (Prof) Bawa added, “This scholarship scheme is dedicated to the strong and longstanding educational and cultural ties shared between the two neighboring nations. This scholarship is primarily aimed at rewarding the meritorious students from Nepal with financial support to get quality higher education at one of India’s premiere higher educational institutions.”

Prof Bawa further added, “Education is the most powerful instrument to build bridges of friendship and prosperity between nations. The Indo-Nepal Maitri Scholarship Scheme is a tribute to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Nepal. By rewarding merit and providing financial assistance, we aim to empower the youth of Nepal with world-class education and career opportunities. Our commitment is not only restricted to academic excellence, but it ventures beyond to nurture future-ready global citizens who contribute positively to their communities and world at large.”

Sharing enrollment details of Nepal students at Chandigarh University, Prof. Dr. Bawa said, “Since its establishment in 2012, Chandigarh University has always remained one of the most preferred destinations for Nepalese students. As many as 1,265 students from Nepal have enrolled themselves in different academic domains including 450 in Engineering, 240 in Hotel Management and 180 in Management domains among others to pursue their higher education at Chandigarh University Mohali campus This diverse representation reflects the university’s multidisciplinary approach and its appeal across different streams of study.”

On the eligibility criteria to avail the scholarship, Prof. Dr. Bawa said, “Any student from Nepal who have passed the Grade 12 exams under National Examinations Board of Nepal would be eligible to avail upto 50 percent scholarship on tuition fee. All 1265 students who had enrolled in different academic domains at Chandigarh University have received scholarships from the varsity in the past.”

While sharing details regarding the stellar job placement record of Nepal students, Prof. Dr. Bawa said, “As many as 932 students from Nepal who had enrolled in various academic domains at Chandigarh University have successfully graduated, out of which 745 students have secured placements in leading firms. Out of these around 70 percent of students which accounts for 521 students who have secured lucrative job offers from top firms in Nepal itself while the rest of them have embarked on successful careers in Indian firms which clearly highlights the strong employability and industry network of Chandigarh University.“

“Suman Paudel, a native of Nepal who pursued BE CSE Honors Cloud Computing (2017), secured job offer as Senior AI Engineer at Leapfrog Technology (top 3 companies in Nepal) with an annual package of Rs 25 lakh. Abhishek Anand, another native of Nepal who completed BE in CSE and MBA in Marketing & Finance (Integrated) at Chandigarh University who is currently working as Lecturer and Research & Development Head, Islington College, Kathmandu, Nepal with an annual salary package of Rs 12.06 lakh. Dhrub Kumar Das, a native of Nepal who pursued ME Civil Engineering, Construction Technology & Management (2021) at Chandigarh University Mohali, secured a job offer from Sanmei Co Ltd Japan as CAD Design Engineer with an annual package of 3.8 million Yen (Rs 22.51 lakh),” added Prof Bawa.

Talking about the consistent rise of Chandigarh University in world university rankings, Prof Bawa said, “Based on its outstanding performance in the recent edition of QS World University Ranking -2026, CU has joined the elite league of world’s top 2 percent among all international universities across the globe. CU has secured 16th Rank among all public and private institutes in the country in the coveted ranking. In the QS Asia University Ranking, CU has been ranked 1st among all Indian Private universities in the coveted QS Asia Rankings 2025. This recognition underscores the university’s commitment to offering a curriculum aligned with global standards, a robust industry interface and cutting-edge infrastructure that benefits international students.“

Prof Bawa further said that the details regarding Chandigarh University’s efforts to provide a supportive environment for Nepalese students, including dedicated international student services, cultural integration programs and career development initiatives designed to enhance employability.

