Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s Mumbai Home: Colonial-classical decor, vintage charm and stunning artworks

The couple’s Mumbai home is more than a residence—it’s a living diary of travels, stories, and timeless charm.

Nestled in Satguru Sharan, one of Bandra’s prized addresses, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s residence stands apart not for its loud grandeur, but for its refined quietness. Designed by Darshini Shah, the home strikes a delicate balance between opulence and intimacy.

The house is spread across open terraces, a sparkling pool, landscaped outdoor corners, and a frame that breathes in natural light. Yet, it isn’t just the luxury that charms visitors—it’s the personal touches woven into every corner.

How is the house designed?

Step inside and you’ll notice wooden panelling, soaring ceilings, and vibrant walls. Each room is layered with decor that feels both lived-in and luxurious. The living area, where the family often hosts warm dinners with friends, glows under a statement chandelier. Dark wood furniture, vintage colonial pieces, and red-and-white panelling add to its character, while family portraits line the walls like chapters of a story.

Designer Darshini Shah explained it best: “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything at home has been collected over time and has a memory or story attached. They love England, the colonial-classic style of decor, and they don’t like anything loud.”

Even their library, antiques, artworks, and candles mirror the same understated philosophy—each item handpicked, never imposed.

Who are the people behind this home?

Saif Ali Khan, son of legendary cricketer and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, grew up with heritage in his veins. His sisters, Saba and Soha Ali Khan, often feature in the family’s gatherings. Kareena Kapoor, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister to Karisma Kapoor, carries the legacy of the Kapoor clan.

Together, Saif and Kareena form one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. With their sons, Taimur and Jeh, the family finds their home not just a place to live, but a sanctuary built on stories, travels, and love.

Unlike celebrity homes that scream excess, Saif and Kareena’s Bandra mansion whispers elegance. It isn’t just designed—it is curated. A quiet luxury, stitched with memories.











