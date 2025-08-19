Home

Deepika Padukone gears up for 100-day shoot in Allu Arjun, Atlee’s AA22 x A6, scheduled to commence in…

Deepika Padukone is all set to begin shooting soon for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-anticipated mega collaboration, tentatively titled AA22xA6

A cinematic storm is brewing in Indian cinema, bringing together a powerhouse cast and a visionary filmmaker known for blending mass appeal with high-concept narratives. This upcoming project unites one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actress, Deepika Padukone, with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, promising high-octane experience filled with action, emotion, and visual grandeur. With pre-production in full swing and major character details already generating buzz, team is now gearing up for an extensive and ambitious shooting schedule, set to begin in a month that’s being kept under wraps for now.

When will the shoot of AA22 x A6 commence?

According to recent reports, the film titled AA22 x A6 will go on floors in November 2025. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As per sources, Deepika is expected to shoot for 100 days, making this one of her most intensive roles to date. Her character, described as a fierce warrior from a futuristic world, will be equipped with specially designed weapons and a unique look that’s never been seen before on screen.

What role will be played by Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun, fresh from the success of the Pushpa franchise, will be seen in three different avatars, each representing a different world or reality. The film’s narrative unfolds across multiple timelines and dimensions, aiming to deliver a visually stunning, emotionally compelling story with mass appeal. The makers have reportedly roped in top international VFX experts to bring this alternate-reality universe to life, making AA22 x A6 one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, which other actresses have become part of AA22 x A6

Apart from Deepika as leading lady, the ensemble cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, making this a true pan-India spectacle. Backed by a massive budget of Rs 600–800 crore, the film will be shot for a year, with production expected to wrap up by September 2026. The release is scheduled for late 2027, giving the team ample time for post-production and global promotional activities.

Deepika Padukone to shoot for 100 days starting November 2025 for AA22 x A6.

Allu Arjun to play three roles across multiple universes in a VFX-heavy action-drama, helmed by Atlee Kumar.

Ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur.

Estimated budget: Rs 600–800 crore, release planned for late 2027.











