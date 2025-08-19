Home

Entertainment

Did Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija’s ex-boyfriend, just drop a ‘cute little red flag’ song for her? Song accuses of lies and cheating | Watch viral video

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid faces fresh heat as her ex, Utsav Dahiya, pens a song accusing her of dishonesty and playing the victim.

Known online as Rebel Kid, Apoorva Mukhija has been trending for reasons beyond her viral videos. After Sufi Motiwala hinted at their friendship ending, her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, has now fired back with a cryptic but sharp message.

What did Utsav Dahiya post online?

On Sunday, Utsav uploaded a song titled Cute Little Red Flag on Instagram, a phrase Apoorva often uses in her content. Alongside, he penned a long note accusing her of spreading lies, twisting narratives, and portraying him as toxic.

He claimed, “I dodged a bullet,” alleging that he even caught her cheating. One of the biting lyrics went:

“Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye.”

Watch video

Did he threaten to share receipts?

Yes. In his caption, Utsav wrote, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga.” He accused Apoorva of using her large following to rage-bait audiences and bully others.

He further said he once contacted Apoorva’s agency to clarify his name, but was dismissed with, “You’re a nobody, be glad you dated her.” His reply: “Numbers only matter on an app. Truth stands without followers.”

He ended with another jab, “Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but stop spreading lies about others. Let people do some real work in their lives. Grow up, kid.”

How did the internet react?

On Reddit, many praised Utsav’s ‘revenge through art’. One user joked, “Utsav toh Taylor Swift nikla.” Another wrote, “Turning trauma into music is classy revenge.” Several netizens felt he had been wronged and finally took a stand.

What was Apoorva’s past stand?

Back in January last year, Apoorva publicly confirmed her breakup with Utsav, hinting that he was abusive and “ghatiya”. She told fans she would reveal her next partner “only at the wedding”. Since then, her breakup tales have become part of her storytime content.

At the heart of it, what looks like just another social media spat has now turned into music, memes, and a very public blame game — one that the internet is eagerly watching.











