Under this scheme, the flats and garages are located in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh.

New Delhi: Are you planning to buy a premium flat in Delhi? If yes, we have some important news for you. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is soon going to launch the Premium Housing Scheme 2025. According to the DDA, the scheme will commence on August 26. Under this scheme, flats will be available in areas like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, and Dwarka. The total number of flats will be around 250. Along with this, garages for cars and scooters will also be provided.

These will be ready-to-move-in flats, meaning the flats are already constructed and ready for possession. DDA shared this information on the social media platform X. This scheme was approved in a meeting held on July 11, chaired by LG VK Saxena.

Here are some of the key details:

Details about these flats can be found on the official website eservices.dda.org.in.

According to The Times of India, under this scheme, the flats and garages are located in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh.

Auction will be conducted online, which is known as e-auction.

This scheme includes different categories of flats. In Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka Sector 19B, there are 39 HIG flats.

HIG means High Income Group, i.e., flats for higher-income people. In Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura, there are 48 MIG units.

MIG stands for Middle Income Group, i.e., flats for middle-income people.

In Rohini, there are 22 LIG flats. LIG means Low Income Group, i.e., flats for lower-income people.

It is important to note that DDA has stated that under this scheme, there are 16 car garages in Pitampura. In addition, there are 51 scooter garages on Mall Road and in Ashok Vihar. This will provide people with not only housing but also parking facilities.












