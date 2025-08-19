Home

Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie released on August 14, the film continues to trend a the box office with a strong hold in Tamil belt.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest action drama ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on August 14, just a day before Independence Day. The film rocked the box office and broke the records of many films in no time by taking a bumper opening. It is facing tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’.

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie box office collection

Rajinikanth’s Coolie earned Rs 65 crore on the opening day, according to Sacnilk. On 14 August 2025, Coolie’s Tamil occupancy was 86.99%. It became the highest-grossing pan-India film of the year 2025. It also made a huge amount of money in the Hindi belt and beat many films. The first of which is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Apart from this, the South Superstar also surpassed the opening day collection of Leo.

If Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie continues to grow at a rapid pace, it will soon reach the Rs 500 crore mark in it’s opening week. If Coolie manages to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark within 10 days, it will create history by surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (2023).

Coolie beats these films in opening day collection

Film Box Office Opening Day Collection Leo 64.8 crores Chhaava 31 crores Good Bad Ugly Rs 29.25 crore Retro Rs 19.25 crores Jailer Rs 48.35 crore Vettaiyan Rs 31.7 crores Sikandar Rs 26 crores Housefull 5 Rs 24 crores Saiyaara Rs 21.5 crores Raid 2 Rs 19.5 crores Sky Force Rs 12.25 crores Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 10.7 crores Jaat Rs 9.5 crore Kesari Chapter 2 Rs 7.75 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 7 crore

About Coolie

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays the role of Deva and he is accompanied by stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Jr MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat. Aamir Khan’s cameo adds more excitement to the movie.











