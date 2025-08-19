Home

Made for Rs 4 crore, this film was expected to flop before release but became a massive hit, earned six times its budget, actors are…, movie was…

Once deemed a disaster, Baazigar turned Shah Rukh Khan into a superstar, proving all predictions wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, entered the film world with Deewana in 1992, instantly gaining popularity. But 1993 was the year that truly defined his career. That year, two of his films made it to the top five highest-grossing movies. Among them, Darr was the third, while Baazigar came fourth in box office earnings.

Why was Baazigar controversial before its release?

Dilip Tahil, who played a key role in the film, revealed in an interview that many labelled Baazigar a disaster before it even hit theatres. Scenes like Shah Rukh throwing Shilpa Shetty from a rooftop had producers and distributors worried. “Everyone was saying, ‘What kind of hero kills the heroine?’” Dilip recalled.

Despite the scepticism, Shah Rukh remained confident that the film would succeed—and it did. Audiences adored it, making it a massive hit upon release.

What made Baazigar special?

Directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Venus Movies, Baazigar was an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dilip Tahil, and Rakhi in pivotal roles. Anu Malik composed its soundtrack, which became hugely popular. The story follows a young man who takes on a ruthless persona to avenge his family’s downfall. It drew inspiration from Ira Levin’s 1953 novel A Kiss Before Dying and the 1991 film adaptation of the same name.

Financials and lasting impact

With a budget of approximately Rs 4 crore, Baazigar earned nearly Rs 15 crore worldwide, significantly boosting Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Its songs, suspenseful plot, and unconventional hero-villain twist still resonate with audiences today.

Baazigar proved that bold storytelling and a determined lead could overturn predictions. From initial doubts to box office glory, the film became a milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, leaving an unforgettable mark on Bollywood.











