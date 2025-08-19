Home

Marathi actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91, known for playing professor in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots

Marathi actor, Achyuta Potdar known for playing professor in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots died in Thane at the age of 91. He had worked in more than 125 films and many TV shows.

Marathi actor Achyuta Potdar died on Monday. He breathed his last at the age of 91. Achyuta Potdar played the role of a professor in Aamir Khan’s film ‘3 Idiots’. He was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to health problems. However, the exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet. His last rites will be performed in Thane on August 19.

Remember this iconic actor from 3 Idiots?

Before making his mark in the world of cinema, Achyuta Potdar was in the Indian Army and later worked in the Indian Oil Company. Due to his passion for acting, he entered films and television in the 1980s, after which he displayed his talent for more than four decades.

Worked in more than 125 films

Achyuta Potdar has worked in more than 125 films in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His performance in many films was appreciated, including ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Vaastav’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Ventilator’.

Played a professor in Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’

He became a household name by playing the role of a professor in Aamir Khan’s film ‘3 Idiots’, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His dialogues like ‘Kya Baat Hai’ and ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?’ in this movie became a part of pop culture. Even today, these dialogues are used a lot for memes on social media.

Achyut Potdar also showed his talent on the small screen

Apart from films, Achyuta Potdar also left his mark on the small screen. He worked in popular shows like ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, ‘Majha Hoshil Na’, ‘Mrs. Tendulkar’ and ‘Bharat Ki Khoj’. He earned a lot of name in the world of TV and cinema through his versatility. Achyuta Potdar has contributed a lot to Indian cinema. His contribution as an actor of Marathi and Hindi films will remain a source of inspiration for actors of the coming generations.











