Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, has made a public claimed about Aamir Khan’s extra marital affair with Jessica Hines and the birth of their child out of marriage.



Actor Faissal Khan, who became famous with the film Mela, has once again made a shocking statement about his superstar brother Aamir Khan. Recently, he made allegations in a press conference. He said that he is breaking all ties with his brother, superstar Aamir Khan and his family. Faissal claimed that Aamir Khan had an affair while he was married to Reena and while dating Kiran Rao and he also has a child with another woman.

Aamir Khan’s brother makes shocking allegations

Many videos of the press conference have gone viral on social media where he announces breaking ties with Aamir Khan and his family. Along with this, he makes the biggest statement that apart from three children, Aamir Khan also has an illegitimate child.

‘Aamir Khan had a child without marriage’

Faissal Khan, “My family was asking me to get married. Aamir’s marriage with Reena had broken and he was in a relationship with Jessica, with whom he also has a child without marriage.”

Faissal Khan also made this allegation

in the press conference. Faissal Khan said that Aamir Khan forced him to do it. Also, while posting on Instagram, he said that with a heavy heart he is saying that he is breaking his relationship with the entire family. This was a very difficult decision but it is necessary to overcome all difficult things and grow. He is entering a new phase in his life. Where he will stand strong with positivity and truth.

Aamir Khan’s family had reacted

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s family had also responded to Faissal Khan’s allegations, issuing a statement that called all these claims baseless. They also said they are sad that Faissal Khan has done such a heartbreaking thing. All these things have hurt his mother, sisters, and brother.











