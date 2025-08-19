Home

Meet actor who donates Rs 30 crore every year, funds free heart surgeries for children, his name is…

Mahesh Babu is not just a superstar at the box office but also a hero in real life, giving away Rs 25–30 crore every year to change lives.

Indian cinema is filled with stars whose fees make filmmakers gasp. Bollywood to Tollywood, wealth flows freely, and big names take home crores. Yet among the rich and powerful, there are a few who choose to use their earnings differently. One such name is Mahesh Babu, a top Telugu star who blends stardom with service.

How much does Mahesh Babu donate?

It may come as a surprise, but every year, Mahesh donates Rs 25–30 crore to social causes. That makes him one of the most generous stars in South India. While his films collect massive box office numbers, his real legacy lies in how he spends his earnings. Fans lovingly call him the Tollywood Prince, but many see him as much more, a man who transforms lives.

What are his social initiatives?

Mahesh runs the Rainbow Children’s Hospital, where underprivileged kids get free treatment. Through the Mahesh Babu Foundation, he has adopted entire villages, Burripalem (Andhra Pradesh) and Siddapuram (Telangana), funding their care and development.

His association with the Pure Little Hearts Foundation and Rainbow Heart Institute has already changed over 1,000 lives, as he sponsored free heart surgeries for children who could not afford them. It is philanthropy at scale, done quietly but with deep impact.

How wealthy is the star?

Despite his charity, Mahesh Babu’s lifestyle mirrors his superstar status. His net worth stands at Rs 135 crore. His lavish Jubilee Hills bungalow in Hyderabad is valued at Rs 30 crore, equipped with every luxury. He also owns a Rs 7 crore vanity van, purchased in 2013 during the shoot of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

How did he rise to stardom?

Starting as a child artist in 1979, Mahesh spent years in minor roles before emerging as a lead actor at 24. The early years were filled with back-to-back hits, then came a three-year break in 2007. His comeback was spectacular with films like Dookudu and Businessman, cementing his place as Tollywood’s biggest star.

Currently, Mahesh is shooting for a massive SS Rajamouli directorial with a reported budget of Rs 1000 crore. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, promising a cinematic spectacle that could set new records.











