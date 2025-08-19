Home

Meet actress who called off her wedding, fell for a married superstar, changed religion to become his second wife, her name is…

In Bollywood’s golden era, reel romances often spilled into real life, none more dramatic than Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s secret union.

Romantic pairs have always been a big draw in Hindi cinema. From Rekha–Jeetendra to Amitabh–Rekha, audiences celebrated on-screen chemistry as a guarantee of box office success. But when it came to real weddings, drama often outshone the films themselves. Hema Malini’s marriage to Dharmendra in May 1980 became one such tale — layered with proposals, heartbreak, and faith itself being rewritten.

Who else wanted to marry Hema Malini?

It wasn’t only Dharmendra. At least three big stars once hoped to wed her. Sanjeev Kumar had even proposed twice, but Hema refused both times. He sent his proposal through Jeetendra, who, seizing the moment, also placed his own offer before Hema. This time she didn’t say no. Their families gave consent, and Hema’s mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, strongly supported the match.

How did the temple wedding collapse?

Hema and Jeetendra were almost married at the Tirupati temple. But destiny flipped when Jeetendra’s childhood love, Shobha Sippy, rushed to Dharmendra, pleading for help. Shocked at Hema’s sudden closeness with Jeetendra, Dharmendra accompanied Shobha on a private flight to stop the ceremony.

At the temple, emotions clashed. Shobha confronted Jeetendra, claiming her love dated back to when she was just 14. Inside another room, Dharmendra begged Hema not to go ahead with Jeetendra. The families felt humiliated, and the marriage plans fell apart.

What role did Dharmendra play?

According to Hema’s biography, Dharmendra was relentless in dissuading her from marrying Jeetendra. At the same time, Shobha stood firm, declaring Jeetendra hers. Actor Sulakshana Pandit later revealed in an interview that she herself loved Sanjeev Kumar, adding yet another layer to the love tangle.

How did faith seal their love?

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, who refused to divorce him. To be together, Dharmendra and Hema changed their faith and quietly tied the knot in 1979. Records show Dharmendra adopted the name Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishna, while Hema became Aisha B.R. Chakravarthy. Their nikah took place on 21 August 1979 with a mehr of Rs 1,11,000. Later, on 2 May 1980, they publicly formalised their marriage.

What began as a Bollywood love triangle turned into a saga of faith, secrecy, and courage. Dharmendra and Hema’s love story wasn’t scripted by cinema — it was written by defiance.











