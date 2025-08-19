Home

This actress stayed in a chawl located in Lucknow. On the other hand, her husband has a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore. She is…

Many actors in the film world often decide to play roles that are more difficult than themselves. However, they have to face a lot of difficulties for this, and they also have to work hard for it. One of those actors is Divya Khosla, who has taken a big step to prepare for the role in her upcoming film. She recently made revelations about this on her social media, which has surprised everyone.

Who is Divya Khosla?

Divya Khosla is busy preparing for the release of her upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’. Recently, the actress revealed that she was living in a chawl in Lucknow for her role so that she could understand it well. The actress shared a glimpse of the film on her official Instagram, with which she wrote, “I stayed in a slum in Lucknow to understand the lives of slum dwellers for my character in ‘Ek Chatur Naar”.

She further wrote that it has been a unique experience to see the other side of life and live with this change. Can’t wait to take you all on the rollercoaster of this quirky comedy. Till now people have seen Divya as a glamorous actress on and off screen. Seeing her in such a role now is going to be an amazing experience. This film will be released on 12th September.

Who is Divya Khosla married to?

Divya Khosla is the wife of T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. Talking about Bhushan Kumar, his family tops the list of Bollywood families. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, his family owns Rs 10,000 crore.











