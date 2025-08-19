Home

Mukesh Ambani enjoys playful moments with his grandchildren, joined by Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani: WATCH

Mukesh Ambani is delighted spending time with his grandchildren. A recent video shows him with his daughter-in-law Shloka, son Akash, grandson Prithvi, and granddaughter Veda.

In a heartwarming display of familial affection, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, was recently seen sharing joyful moments with his grandchildren. Accompanied by his son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

What is the occasion?

A recent video capturing a joyful moment of Mukesh Ambani playing with his grandchildren has gone viral. In the clip, he is seen spending quality time with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and their children, Prithvi and Veda. The video appears to be from a birthday celebration and has delighted fans, who are showering love and admiration on the Ambani family.

The thematic event for Mukesh Ambani’s grandson

The video showcases vibrant and elaborate decorations in shades of pink, lavender, and blue. Playful slides have been set up for the children’s enjoyment. Mukesh Ambani appears in a casual sporty outfit, black track pants paired with a pink jacket. He’s seen interacting sweetly with his grandson Prithvi, placing a toy on his head and sharing a lighthearted moment. The video of the joyous celebration has now surfaced, which is garnering immense love from everyone. Other members of the Ambani family, like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani are not visible in the video. Despite their absence, viewers are calling it a happy Ambani family.

More about The Ambanis

The Ambani family has always been known for combining tradition with modernity. Be it grand celebrations, charitable efforts, or continuing cultural rituals, they set an example of how wealthy families can still remain rooted. This recent family moment is another reminder that no matter how high one climbs on the success ladder, happiness feels complete only when shared with loved ones. Mukesh Ambani’s gesture reflects not just his softer side but also how he prioritizes his family. It shows that even amidst global responsibilities and billion-dollar decisions, what matters in the end is the love you pass on to the next generation.

