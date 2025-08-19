Home

Mumbai local train tracks under water, waterlogging between Ghatkopar and Dadar, central railway, western and harbour line delayed by 40 minutes

According to regional news channels Mumbai’s local trains are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on central and harbour lines. On Western lines there are reports of local trains being delayed by 40 minutes.

According to a report by ABP Majha, heavy waterlogging has been reported on the central railway line between Ghatkopar and Dadar, while the tracks at Matunga station are completely submerged. As a result, Central Railway services have been severely disrupted, with trains currently running 25 to 30 minutes late. Harbour line local trains are also delayed by about half an hour. Even the Western Railway line — which usually faces little impact during heavy rains — has been hit this time, with trains running nearly 15 minutes behind schedule.

Mumbai Local Train Updates

In addition, a technical failure beyond Kalyan has further slowed down Central Railway services. The issue occurred between Shahad and Ambivli stations, causing additional delays to trains arriving from Kasara. Services originating from Kasara, Asangaon, and Titwala have also been affected.

The Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall intensity in Mumbai may increase over the next three to four hours, raising the risk of more low-lying railway stations going under water. At present, heavy waterlogging has been reported around Kurla and Ghatkopar stations. Outside Ghatkopar station in particular, water accumulation has made it extremely difficult for commuters to reach the platforms.

Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

Since midnight, the western suburbs have witnessed intense spells, and the rain belt has now extended to South Mumbai as well. According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is expected on August 18 and 19, with heavy showers likely to persist on August 20 and 21 under generally cloudy conditions. On Monday alone, Mumbai recorded 177 mm of rainfall within six to eight hours. Among city areas, Vikhroli registered the highest at 139.5 mm, followed by Santacruz (129.1 mm), Juhu (128.5 mm), and Chembur (125 mm). In South Mumbai, Byculla saw 88.5 mm while Colaba received 55.4 mm.

Schools Shut, Lakes Overflowing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared schools and colleges closed on Monday after the heavy downpour. Officials said six of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai have started overflowing, pushing combined water stock to 91 per cent of capacity.











