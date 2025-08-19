Home

Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ waterlogged amid Mumbai rains; Viral video shows flooded road and premises – Watch

Mumbai is raining heavily; it’s not just the common public who suffers, even big celebrities have to face the consequences. Be it Amitabh Bachchan or Salman Khan, everyone is affected by the city’s relentless downpour. Currently, a video of Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Prateeksha has surfaced, showing the premises flooded with water.

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu bungalow Prateeksha is one of Mumbai’s most well-known landmarks. However, the house is currently with his daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and was seen submerged in severe flooding caused by the heavy rains.

Someone has shared a video of the scene on social media, showing waterlogged areas from the road into the bungalow premises. In the video, the person can be heard saying, “Look how much water has accumulated here,” and also claims that Amitabh Bachchan himself came out with a wiper to help remove the water.

The person in the video says, “No matter how much money you have, even if you’re worth thousands of crores, no one can escape the Mumbai rains, not even Ambani or Amitabh Bachchan.” The video shows water everywhere on the road, with a car seen standing in the flooded area. At one point, the person suddenly approaches the security inside Amitabh’s bungalow, after which he is promptly escorted out.

Watch the viral video from Prateeksha:

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was gifted this bungalow in Mumbai by director Ramesh Sippy after the immense success of the film Sholay. It is said that he purchased the house in 1976, and today its estimated value is over Rs 50 crore. This house holds special significance, as both his children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, were born here. It was named Prateeksha by his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.











