‘Next 48 hours crucial for Mumbai’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues warning as rain hits large parts of Maharashtra | 10 points

The Mithi river level has triggered evacuation of 400-500 people in Mumbai. Scroll down to check the important details.

Mumbai rains: In a matter of bad news for Mumbai, the city has received a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm. While a rise in the Mithi river level triggered evacuation of 400-500 people, rail traffic and crippled normal life. As per the recent update, the street were flooded streets which resembled rivers at several places. As per a report by PTI, commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines.

As a result of the non-stop rainfall in the city, tracks have been submergence due, while flight operations were affected too. The report also said that the rail tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water.

At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport. Airlines informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.

As per a report by PTI, at least six people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last 2 days.

As a result of the rain, the Central Railway has also suspended its local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations.

Mumbai rain: Are schools and colleges closed?

As a result of the massive rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai.

Mumbai rain: Which flights have been diverted?

As per a report by PTI, Devendra Fadnavis has said the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert. The report also said that the six flights of IndiGo and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies)











