Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Non-stop rainfall brings city to a halt, roads, rail tracks submerged, flights hit, huge traffic jam

Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Amid heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Mumbai has received around 300 mm of rain, leading to some disruptions, but the water level in the Mithi River is slowly going down. The city recieved 300mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours from 8 am on August 18 to 8 am on August 19.











