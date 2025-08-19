Home

‘Nehru partitioned the country twice’: PM Modi slams Ex PM Nehru for Indus Water Treaty, says treaty was signed only for…

PM Modi has said that former PM Nehru gave away over 80% of the water to Pakistan as per the Indus Water Treaty to build his own image.

PM Modi- File image

PM Modi on Indus Water Treaty: In a significant news update, PM Narendra Modi has reportedly criticized former PM Jawaharlal Nehru over the Indus Water Treaty that was signed between India and Pakistan over the water usage of river Indus. Alleging that former PM Nehru signed it with Pakistan without consulting Parliament or his cabinet, PM Modi said that former PM Nehru gave away over 80% of the water to Pakistan to build his own image.

What PM Modi said on Ex PM Nehru?

PM Modi also said that his government is correcting the “mistakes” of that era and former PM Nehru had portioned India twice. Here are all the details you need to know what PM Modi has reportedly said on the Indus Water Treaty and blamed the first Prime Minister of India.

“Nehru partitioned the country once, and then again. Under the Indus Water Treaty, 80 percent of the water was given to Pakistan. Later, through his secretary, Nehru admitted his mistake, saying that it brought no benefit,” PM had said, as quoted by ANI news agency.

How PM Modi said on suspending Indus Water Treaty?

In the recent statement, noting that the Indus Water Treaty has now been suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi alleged that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru used the treaty for his personal image. As per reports, PM Modi has also alleged that more than 80 percent of the water was allowed to be used by Pakistan.

Why PM Modi lauded NDA’s vice presidential candidate?

In another major development in the national politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan for his simple lifestyle and dedication to public service in various capacities. As per a report by PTI news agency, PM Modi said that he might have a lot of interest in sports but does not play games in politics.

(With inputs from agencies)












