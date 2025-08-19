August 19, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

shah-rukh-khan-fan.jpg

Shah Rukh Khan fan pretends to be Zomato delivery boy, enters Mannat, but guard’s hilarious reaction goes viral

reporter August 19, 2025
PM-Modi-16.jpg

PM Modi slams Ex PM Nehru for Indus Water Treaty, says treaty was signed only for…

reporter August 19, 2025
Thumbnail-2025-08-19T200929.937.png

After Salman Khan’s Sikandar, AR Murugadoss was supposed to work with another superstar, shelved it due to…, he is…

reporter August 19, 2025

You may have missed

shah-rukh-khan-fan.jpg

Shah Rukh Khan fan pretends to be Zomato delivery boy, enters Mannat, but guard’s hilarious reaction goes viral

reporter August 19, 2025
MixCollage-19-Aug-2025-10-22-PM-5122.jpg

CSK batter and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad turns all-rounder, sending clear message to BCCI, he was playing for…

reporter August 19, 2025
PM-Modi-16.jpg

PM Modi slams Ex PM Nehru for Indus Water Treaty, says treaty was signed only for…

reporter August 19, 2025
Thumbnail-2025-08-19T200929.937.png

After Salman Khan’s Sikandar, AR Murugadoss was supposed to work with another superstar, shelved it due to…, he is…

reporter August 19, 2025