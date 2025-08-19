Home

Coolie box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s actioner becomes his 3rd highest-grosser; will it be able to beat Vikram, Leo?

Coolie beats Darbar, Petta and Enthiran. But the movie still has to beat Leo and Vikram to make a new record. Check detailed report.

Tamil cinema megastar Rajinikanth’s film Coolie is making a splash at the box office. From the very first day of its release, the film showed signs of becoming a record-breaker. Now, in just four days, Coolie has earned over Rs 404 crore worldwide. With this feat, it has become the first Tamil film to achieve such a massive collection in just four days.

Rajinikanth’s highest-performing movies

In India, Coolie made Rs 206.50 crore net and Rs 244.55 crore gross in five days by Monday. This means that Rajinikanth’s movie is officially one of the highest-grossing films in the actor’s career. In 2018, 2.0 movie earned Rs 691 crore. In 2023, Jailer earned Rs 604 crore.

Coolie is still behind…

Coolie beats Darbar, Petta and Enthiran. However, Coolie still has to beat director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous films Leo (2023) and Vikram’s (2022) Rs 605.9 crore and Rs 414.43 crore.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in important roles, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes a special cameo appearance that surprises the audience. Interestingly, Coolie is in direct competition with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Coolie’s clash with War 2

Despite the clash with War 2, the film is roaring like a lion, drawing large crowds to theaters. There is tremendous enthusiasm among fans for this movie.











