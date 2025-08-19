Home

Coolie box office day 5: Rajinikanth’s film sees huge drop, yet beats Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2, earns Rs…

This Independence day weekend turned a battleground as two big-ticket films Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 clashed at the box office. Both generated huge crowds on August 15, but Rajinikanth’s action thriller is clearly leading ahead.

Despite mixed reviews, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial maintained its strong momentum. With Rajinikanth’s star power and Kanagaraj’s action-packed thrills, the film is dominating in Tamil market. Though, the film witnessed a major fall on its first Monday, collecting Rs 12 crore across all languages in India, it still managed to stay ahead of War 2.

Coolie saw a massive opening of Rs 65 crore on day 1, due to Holiday fervour and Rajnikanth’s superstardom. The film’s collection than peaked again on National holiday, raking in Rs 54.75 crore net. Over the weekend, the film saw a gradual downfall, earning Rs 39.5 crore and Rs 35.25 crore respectively. By the end of the weekend, Coolie collected an estimated Rs 194.50 crore net in India.

On its first Monday, Coolie saw a major dip in its numbers, earning around Rs 12 crore. Despite the decline, the film pushed its overall domestic net collection to Rs 206.50 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. The film is leading the way in Tamil version with Rs 128.05 crore collection, followed by Telugu dubbed adding Rs 45.1 crore, and the Hindi version contributing Rs 19.75 crore.

On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 collected Rs 7 crore on Day 5, witnessing a 76 percent decline in Sunday collection of Rs 31 crore. Its five-day collection now stands at Rs 182.27 crore, leading behind Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Despite mix reviews and a major drop on Monday, the film’s records a phenomenal box office performance, expecting to enter Rs 600 crore club, according to trade analysts. Despite mix reviews and a major drop on Monday, the film’s records a phenomenal box office performance, expecting to enter Rs 600 crore club, according to trade analysts. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir star, Shruti Haasan and Rachita Ram. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actress Pooja Hegde and Kannada star Upendra also star in cameo appearances.











