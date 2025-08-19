Home

Entertainment

Coolie box office collection day 6: Rajnikanth, Nagarjuna’s film beats Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, enters Rs 200 crore club despite…

Despite a sharp decline in numbers on Day 6, Coolie managed to earn over Rs 200 crore, surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.

Coolie box office collection day 6: Rajnikanth, Nagarjuna’s film beats Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, enters Rs 200 crore club despite…

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office. The action thriller, which hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, opened to record-breaking numbers but has now started to witness dip in collections on weekdays. According to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film’s cumulative earnings now stands at Rs 208.05 crore.

On Day 6, Tuesday, Coolie saw a sharp decline, marking the film’s lowest single-day business so far. The film earned Rs 1.4 crore across all languages, highlighting a dip after the extended Independence day weekend.

Coolie box office collection breakdown

Here’s how much Coolie earned across six days:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹65 Cr [Tamil: 44.5 Cr; Hindi: 4.5 Cr; Telugu: 15.5 Cr; Kannada: 0.5 Cr]

Day 2 (Friday): ₹54.75 Cr [Tamil: 34.5 Cr; Hindi: 6.25 Cr; Telugu: 13.5 Cr; Kannada: 0.5 Cr]

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹39.5 Cr [Tamil: 25.75 Cr; Hindi: 4.25 Cr; Telugu: 9.25 Cr; Kannada: 0.25 Cr]

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹35.25 Cr [Tamil: 23.3 Cr; Hindi: 4.75 Cr; Telugu: 6.85 Cr; Kannada: 0.35 Cr]

Day 5 (Monday): ₹12.15 Cr [Tamil: 8 Cr; Hindi: 1.75 Cr; Telugu: 2.25 Cr; Kannada: 0.15 Cr] (rough data)

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 1.4 Cr (early estimates)

Total (6 Days): Rs 208.05 crore

Coolie vs War 2

On August 14, 2025, Coolie released alongside one of Bollywood’s much-awaited films War 2. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, YRF’s action romance failed to stay ahead of Coolie in terms of box office earnings. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has till now amassed Rs 185.67 crore, falling behind of Rajinikanth’s total.

More about Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features a star-studded ensemble including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Adding to film’s star power include Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in cameo appearances.











