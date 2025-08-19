Rs 99 ticket offer doesnt help Hrithik Roshan film; Here hows Rajinikanth movie is performing

Home

Entertainment

War 2 vs Coolie box office: Rs 99 ticket offer doesn’t help Hrithik Roshan’s film; Here’s how Rajinikanth’s movie is performing

Rajinikanth’s film Coolie stands at Rs 216 crore net in India, whereas, War 2’s total collection has become Rs 192.75 crore.

War 2 vs Coolie box office collection: It has been six days since the release of War 2 and Coolie, both of which hit theatres on August 14. There was a lot of buzz surrounding both films before their release. However, after its release, the hype around War 2 appears to have faded. Coolie, on the other hand, is still managing to hold its ground. On Tuesday, tickets for both films were available in theatres for just Rs 99, yet War 2 has failed to attract audiences. At the same time, Coolie’s box office collection also seems to be showing a decline.

War 2’s box office collection on day 6

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has also been released in Hindi and Tamil. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, War 2 opened with a gross of Rs 52 crore. The film earned Rs 57.35 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 33.25 crore on the third day and Rs 32.15 crore on the fourth day. However, on the fifth day, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 managed to collect only Rs 8.75 crore. On Blockbuster Tuesday, despite ticket prices being slashed to Rs 99, the film has earned just Rs 8.25 crore so far (as of 10 PM). Now the total collection of the film has become Rs 192.75 crore.

Coolie’s box office collection on day 6

Rajinikanth’s film Coolie has been released at the box office in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film opened with a massive Rs 65 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. It went on to collect Rs 54.75 crore on the second day, Rs 39.5 crore on the third day, and Rs 35.25 crore on the fourth day. On the fifth day, Coolie earned Rs 12 crore, followed by Rs 9.5 crore on the sixth day (as of 10 PM). With this, the film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 216 crore.

It is clear from the box office figures that Coolie is ahead of War 2 in terms of collections. Rajinikanth’s film is also performing better at the worldwide box office. While War 2 has earned Rs 281.2 crore worldwide in five days, Coolie has grossed Rs 407.90 crore.











