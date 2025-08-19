





50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India’s leading online game, is dropping fresh redeem codes for fans nationwide. Today’s star reward is the Red Football Uniform, letting you hit the field in style before diving back into the action. Each code is limited to 10 uses.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3 EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM EEZHZ8CG8G989H36 EEZIZF4K5R4CR958 EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7 EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97 EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3 EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5 EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E EEZBDZCG44BAMG83 EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7 EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3 EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39 EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8 EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7 EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3 EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU EEZBTZVD53CR66UE EEZBUZCP9KW8636R EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6 EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC EEZCEZGWK97XGK87 EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube , Instagram and Facebook pages.











