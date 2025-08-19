Home

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh made some bold decisions while selecting his 15-member squad. He left out three star players while picking his squad.

Sanju Samson

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is up against intense competition, as a number of well-known players might be left out. Star players like Shreyas Iyer might not make it to the final 15, and Test captain Shubman Gill is reportedly might be left.

Meanwhile, Gill and Iyer are both part of the 15-man Asia Cup squad selected by former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. In addition to making some bold decisions, Harbhajan left out three regular players from India’s T20I squad.

Harbhjan chose Pant and Rahul over Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batsmen

Harbhajan decided to pick KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as his two wicket-keeper batsmen, which meant he left out Sanju Samson, who has been India’s reliable opener in T20Is for the past year.

Surprisingly, Harbhajan also excluded mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, from his squad. Rather, he selected all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as his backup spin bowling options, along with Kuldeep Yadav as his primary spinner.

Shubman Gill must be included, according to Harbhajan, who also said that his T20I skills should not be undervalued.

“Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player,” Harbhajan stated, in an interview with Times of India.

“In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format. We as fans are used to seeing fours and sixes every ball, but you also need batters who can play long innings and rescue the team when required,” Harbhajan added.

The former India spinner, part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, also left out Tilak Varma, who is currently the No. 2 ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings. In his place, Harbhajan picked Shreyas Iyer and even included all-rounder Riyan Parag in his 15-member squad.

Mohammed Siraj, India’s hero at The Oval, was reportedly expected to miss out, with Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana ahead of him. However, Harbhajan decided to include Siraj in the squad.

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on September 9, with India starting their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10. The tournament final is scheduled to be played on September 28.

Harbhajan Singh’s full 15-man Asia Cup 2025 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.











