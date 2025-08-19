While most teenagers scroll through social media, Tanvi Srinivasan is building virtual reality experiences to help people understand Alzheimers disease. Vedant created an AI-powered research assistant for debate competitions. Sachit designed camera equipment that could survive studying the northern lights at MIT. These arent outliers at Oakridge International School – theyre the norm.

Ms Vidya with Researchers at MIT

The Numbers Behind the Narrative

For eight straight years, Oakridges Grade 10 students have outperformed the global IB MYP average. This years score: 45.4 versus the worlds 37.71. An impressive 8 out of 48 students achieved the coveted 40+ points out of 45 in Grade 12. But heres whats interesting – when you ask the high achievers what matters most, they dont talk about grades.

“The IB programme challenged me academically and nurtured my passion for learning,” says Kashvi Srinivasan, who scored 44/45 and chose Duke University over multiple offers.

Principal Kavita Sukhani states, “I am delighted to see the fruition of our promise to take children from where they are to where they aspire to be. These results reflect not just academic capabilities, but growth as caring global citizens.”

How Nord Anglia Nurtures Student Leadership

When Oakridge students traveled to the NAE Student Leadership Summit in Houston, they werent just attending workshops. Riya and Samyuktha presented their social impact projects – Suvriddhi OS and Health Mirror – to peers from around the world.

Students have also been awarded funding from Nord Anglia Educations community investment fund for student-led social impact projects. The grants support SuvriddhiOS ($18,600) and First Aid for All ($995), both focused on UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Oakridge has received Silver Accreditation: Rights and Goals Aware from Nord Anglia Educations prestigious Social Impact Distinction programme. This recognition acknowledges the schools commitment to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals and promoting childrens rights through meaningful community initiatives.

When MIT Calls

Most schools talk about partnerships with prestigious universities. Oakridge students actually go there. Sachits week at MIT wasnt a campus tour – he collaborated with 65 international students on engineering solutions for extreme weather research. Ms. Vidya, Head of Sciences, joined 55 educators from the Nord Anglia network for intensive faculty development at MIT, bringing cutting-edge research methodologies directly into Bengaluru classrooms.

The result Students who think like researchers, not just test-takers.

Codefest & MUN: Where Problems Meet Solutions

Indias largest overnight high school hackathon happens right here. Codefest 8.0 brought over 100 participants from across the country, competing for â¹1.5 lakhs in prizes. But the real victory was watching teenagers tackle cybersecurity, sustainable agriculture, and fintech innovation – not for grades, but because these problems matter.

Similarly, what began as a school event has now grown into a dynamic platform for international diplomatic engagement between students of SEAMEI region – that is the 10th edition of OAK MUN scheduled to be held in September 2025.

“Our interschool events promote a great community of learners,” observed Aarya, a student leader.

Global Campus

While academic stars grab headlines, Oakridges reach extends further. Global Campus inspires and challenges students to participate in online competitions and interactions with peers from different NAE schools.

This year, Ishan Bansal won the Virtual Young Musician of the Year Competition. Smayan Desai took runner-up in international animation. Primary school students dominated Global Campus chess and debate tournaments. These arent feel-good side stories – theyre evidence of an international school that allows students to compete & collaborate with their peers overseas.

What Actually Happens Here

Forget the typical classroom lecture. After regular hours, learning happens in conversations between two or three students and their expert facilitators. Its intensive, personal, and sometimes uncomfortable – students must present and defend ideas, accept criticism, and listen to perspectives that challenge their own.

LEAP (Learning Enrichment Activities Programme) runs every Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, offering student-initiated clubs in Secondary and teacher-led activities in Primary. The program features diverse clubs like Music, Dance, Rocketry, Theatre, Chess, and STEAM that change each term based on student interests. This initiative encourages creativity, leadership, and skill development beyond the regular curriculum in a supportive after-school environment.

Career counseling starts in Grade 8, not Grade 11. One-to-one mentorship is standard, not special. The result Admissions to Duke, University of Melbourne, University of Warwick, Ashoka and Georgia Tech, with merit scholarships that recognize not just scores, but character.

The Real Measure

As an IB continuum school, Oakridge could easily focus on rankings and university admissions. Instead, theyre asking a different question: What kind of humans are we developing

The answer walks their halls daily – students who see problems as opportunities, who understand that leadership isnt about position but impact, and who believe they can actually change things.

Thats not education. Thats transformation.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.