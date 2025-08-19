Students from Amity International School, Sector-46, Gurugram, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, and Amity International School, Noida all part of the Amity Group of Schools – proudly represented India at the prestigious International Space Settlement Design Competition (ISSDC) held at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, USA.

The four-day ISSDC is a high-intensity industry simulation where global student teams design futuristic human settlements in space. This year’s challenge involved creating a floating settlement in Venus’s atmosphere for the extraction, refining, and export of metals and atmospheric gases. Each “company” comprised about 64 students from multiple countries, working collaboratively across departments such as Structures, Critical Infrastructure, Human Factors, Mission Systems, and Business Planning.

The Amity delegation joined Flectel Constructors, collaborating with peers from the United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Romania, Italy, and other Indian schools. Over a rigorous 40-hour marathon, the teams conceptualized and designed a detailed settlement proposal, which was presented to a panel of international experts through a 30-minute pitch and Q&A session. Their final design, titled Ariadnav, showcased creativity, technical expertise, and collaboration under high-pressure conditions.

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools, congratulated the students, saying, “This milestone makes us immensely proud, not only for the achievement but for the courage, creativity, and collaborative spirit our students have demonstrated on a global platform. Their work at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre truly reflects the Amity ethos – nurturing leaders who think beyond boundaries, embrace challenges, and innovate for a better future.”

This participation highlights Amity’s commitment to STEM excellence and inspires the next generation of learners to dream bigger – reaching not just for the stars, but beyond.