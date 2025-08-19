Home

‘The last time he played a T20I….’: Suryakumar Yadav’s first reaction as Gill gets vice captaincy of the side for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav welcomes Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025, recalling his last T20I. Will Gill’s return strengthen India’s campaign in the UAE tournament?



New Delhi: Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed the return of Shubman Gill. Gill has been made the vice-captain in the 15-member squad announced for the Asia Cup 2025. He has returned to the T20 format after almost a year. Suryakumar said that the last time Gill was the vice-captain on the Sri Lanka tour and from there the new cycle of preparation for the T20 World Cup started.

Gill was busy in the Test series

Suryakumar said that Gill did not get a chance to play in T20s as he was constantly busy in Test cricket and the Champions Trophy. He said, “Now Gill is in the team and we are happy that he has returned.”

IPL and international record

Gill’s return is also due to his brilliant IPL 2025 performance. While captaining Gujarat Titans, he led the team to the playoffs and scored 650 runs in 15 innings. His strike rate was 155.87 and his average was 50. Gill has also scored 578 runs in 21 matches in T20Is, which includes one century and three half-centuries. He is among the few Indian batsmen who have scored centuries in all three formats.

Selectors’ strategy

Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar said that the reason for Gill not playing was the schedule and the busy calendar of other formats. During this time Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got a chance. Agarkar also made it clear that, keeping in mind the balance of the team, the captain and coach will decide whether Gill will directly enter the playing XI or not.

Missing players and future preparations

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been kept on standby, while Abhishek Sharma was given priority. Agarkar said that Shreyas Iyer played well in the IPL but could not get a place. At the same time, Rinku Singh was selected as an additional batting option. The selectors clearly said that the players are being selected keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026. The India Squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is looking very balanced and potent side.

India’s schedule

India, the defending champions, are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The team will open the campaign against UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage clash will be against Pakistan on September 14. The last league match will be played against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.











