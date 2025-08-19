



ThermaEdge by Thermaissance, Bharat’s innovator in advanced military textiles and extreme cold weather gear, announced that its Cold-Weather Balaclava and Two-layer Smart Blanket— part of its specialised cold-weather range — have cleared Indian Army Northern Command field trials, following satisfactory performance in extreme cold, high-altitude operational conditions.

The trials, coordinated by HQ Northern Command and executed through HQ 102 Infantry Brigade (Siachen Brigade) between 14 February and 19 April 2025, involved deployment with forward troops in sub-zero Himalayan terrain. Both products were found satisfactory in maintaining thermal insulation, soldier comfort, hygiene, and operational readiness under sustained use.

Product Highlights

Cold-Weather Balaclava – Designed for Harshest Missions

Dual-layer insulation for superior warmth in freezing climates

Active thermoregulation with wind protection and UPF 60+ UV defence

Clinically proven antimicrobial fabric to inhibit bacterial and fungal growth, reducing risk of skin rashes and infections during extended wear

pH neutral, hypoallergenic, and skin-friendly design for irritation-free performance

Lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking, and odour-resistant for continuous soldier operations

Cold-Weather Smart Blanket – Multi-role Combat Utility

Dual-layer thermal insulation to retain body heat in sub-zero operations

Clinically proven antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral performance for field hygiene

Cleared US MIL STD 810G for antifungal resistance in prolonged use

Lightweight (<1600g), breathable, quick-drying, and portable for mountain warfare deployment

Multipurpose: blanket, sleeping bag liner, ground cover, or improvised soldier shelter

Odour control for long-duration missions

“Northern Command’s clearance is proof that our military-grade smart textiles perform where soldiers need them most,” said Manish Raval, Founder & CEO, Thermaissance. “ThermaEdge focuses exclusively on gear that delivers superior thermal comfort, hygiene, and reliability in the harshest terrains.”

Thermaissance continues to collaborate with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Paramilitary Forces, and defence agencies outside India to deliver battle-tested, skin-safe, all-weather textile solutions for extreme environments.





