Home

News

Mumbai Rains: THESE roads and subways CLOSED as heavy downpour lash Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara

Waterlogging was also reported in several areas of Mumbai including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, King’s Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Hindu Colony, Andheri Subway, Shivdi Railway Station, and Na M Joshi Marg.

Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy rains lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Several areas in Maharashtra, including Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar, have already reported flooding. Several areas across Mumbai are reporting waterlogging, with visuals showing streets submerged at Gandhi Market in Sion.

Waterlogging was also reported in several areas of Mumbai including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, King’s Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Hindu Colony, Andheri Subway, Shivdi Railway Station, and Na M Joshi Marg. Besides Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghats of Nasik, Ghats of Pune and Ghats of Satara are on red alert today. Meanwhile, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Ghats of Kohlapur are on orange alert today.

Here are some of the key details:

Waterlogging was reported along the arterial BA Road near Gandhi Market today amid heavy rainfall.

Poisar subway has been severely waterlogged following heavy rainfall and has been closed for vehicular movement

Waterlogging on Atal Setu Highway, Panvel, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region

Areas beneath Mrunaltai Gore flyover at Goregaon, Lokhandwala, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, and several parts of Matunga, Chembur, Khar, Dadar East and Kurla were flooded.

Andheri subway closed; traffic movement affected in the area

Water has accumulated on tracks in parts of the Kurla–Dadar stretch.

Track Yodhas (track staff) are closely monitoring waterlogging at critical locations using a tricolour scale.

Waterlogging on tracks near Matunga reduces train speed, results in more delays on Main line.











