This 2-hour-11-minute thriller movie will send chills down your spine, climax will leave you speechless, has IMDb rating of 6.8…

This film, which was released this year is currently doing heavy rounds on social media for its bone chilling narrative and eerie setting.

If you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller that explores the dark side of the human mind, this film offers a slow-burning, emotionally intense ride full of twists and suspense, where guilt, justice, and trauma collide in unexpected ways.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Maargan, a 2025 Tamil-language film directed by Leo John Paul, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, and P. Samuthirakani, the movie blends elements of crime, mystery, and the supernatural to deliver a compelling narrative.

What is the storyline of Maargan?

The story follows ADGP Dhruv (Vijay Antony), who is drawn into a series of bizarre murders where victims are found with their skin turned black due to a mysterious chemical. As Dhruv investigates, he encounters Tamilarivu (Ajay Dhishan), a man with an eidetic memory and a complex past. The investigation leads them into a world of psychological trauma, societal prejudices, and spiritual elements rooted in local traditions.

How were the performances?

Vijay Antony delivers a restrained yet powerful performance as the determined police officer. Ajay Dhishan’s portrayal of Tamilarivu adds depth to the narrative, while P. Samuthirakani and Brigida Saga provide strong support. Director Leo John Paul, in his debut, skillfully weaves together elements of crime and the supernatural, creating a tense and engaging atmosphere throughout the film.

How was the box office reception of Maargan?

The film had a fair run at the box office, beginning with a decent opening of Rs 85 lakh. It gained momentum on its second day with a 65% jump, collecting Rs 1.41 crore. In its first week, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 7 crore mark. By day 11, it had earned around Rs 12.60 crore in India. However, its performance was impacted due to strong competition from Kannappa, Maa, and Love Marriage. Despite the clash, the film managed to hold its ground with mostly positive reviews and steady audience interest, which has grabbed IMDb rating of 6.8.

