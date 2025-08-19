This 2-hour film featured 2 heroes and 1 heroine, became smashing hit at box office, made on budget of Rs 20 crore, earned Rs 60 crore…

Home

This film, which was released in 2017, became huge huge hit on box office, for its relatable narrative and ground breaking performances.

In a quaint North Indian town, where tradition often overshadows individuality, a young woman dares to dream differently. Her rebellious spirit and love for English novels set her apart, leading her on an unexpected journey filled with humor, love, and self-discovery. This tale, rich in cultural nuances and emotional depth, unfolds in a setting where every character adds a unique flavor to the narrative.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is a 2017 romantic comedy that captures the essence of small-town India with charm and authenticity. The film stars Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, a free-spirited young woman who finds solace in a novel that mirrors her own life. Her quest to find the book’s author leads her to Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a printing press owner, and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), a timid salesman. The ensuing love triangle is both humorous and heartwarming, highlighting the complexities of love and identity.

How were the performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi?

Kriti Sanon shone as the free-spirited Bitti, delivering a relatable and fresh performance. Ayushmann Khurrana played Chirag with depth and charm, while Rajkummar Rao stole the show with his hilarious and versatile turn as Pritam Vidrohi. Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa added warmth as Bitti’s parents. The entire cast was praised for their strong chemistry and natural acting.

How was the box office response?

With a modest budget of Rs 20 crore, Bareilly Ki Barfi emerged as a sleeper hit. It garnered a domestic net collection of Rs 34.55 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 10.82 crore, culminating in a worldwide gross of Rs 60 crore. The film’s relatable storyline and strong performances resonated with audiences, contributing to its commercial success.

How was the award reception?

The film received widespread critical acclaim, earning numerous accolades:

Filmfare Awards : Best Director (Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), Best Supporting Actor (Rajkummar Rao).

: Best Director (Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), Best Supporting Actor (Rajkummar Rao). Zee Cine Awards : Best Director (Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), Best Writing (Nitesh Tiwari), and Best Production Design.

: Best Director (Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), Best Writing (Nitesh Tiwari), and Best Production Design. Screen Awards : Best Supporting Actor (Rajkummar Rao), Best Dialogue.

: Best Supporting Actor (Rajkummar Rao), Best Dialogue. Bollywood Film Journalists Awards: Best Director, Best Supporting Actor.

Summary

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted romantic comedy set in small-town India.

It follows Bitti, a bold girl who connects with a mysterious book and its writer.

The film features a love triangle with Chirag and Pritam.

Stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao.

Streaming on Netflix.











