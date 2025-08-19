Home

This actor, who did 100 films in his career, became iconic comedian, played role of villain in Amitabh Bachchan's film

This renowned actor, who is best known for his witty and comedic presence, did 100 films in his entire career, who is now hailed as comic legend.

In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema, certain figures stand out not just for their talent but for their unwavering commitment to art and society. One such luminary was born in Barisal, now part of Bangladesh, whose journey from the theatrical stages to the silver screen left an indelible mark on both mediums. His performances, often laced with humor and satire, resonated deeply with audiences, making him a beloved figure across generations.

Who was this superstar?

Here we are talking about legendary actor-comedian, Utpal Dutt, who was born on March 29, 1929, in Barisal, Bengal Presidency, British India (now in Bangladesh). He pursued his education in English literature at St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta, which laid the foundation for his profound understanding of drama and literature.

How Utpal Dutt pursue his passion for theatre?

His passion for theatre led him to establish the “Little Theatre Group” in 1949, which became a crucible for modern Indian theatre. Dutt’s productions often delved into socio-political themes, reflecting his Marxist ideologies and commitment to societal change

How were Utpal Dutt’s Cinematic contributions in Indian Cinema?

Transitioning seamlessly into films, Dutt showcased his versatility by portraying a range of characters in over 100 Bengali and Hindi films. Notable among these were his roles in Late Mrinal Sen’s “Bhuvan Shome (1969), Late Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk (1991), and Late Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal (1979), alongside Amol Palekar, where his comedic timing and expressive acting were particularly lauded.

In which film did Utpal Dutt play role of villain?

In Amitabh Bachchan film, Utpal Dutt played the role of a villain in Inquilaab (1984). In this political thriller, he portrayed a corrupt and manipulative politician who uses Amitabh Bachchan’s character for his own gain. Though Utpal Dutt was widely known for his comedic and character roles, Inquilaab showcased his darker, villainous side in a more serious tone. Later, for his immense contributions, he received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1970 and was honored with three Filmfare Best Comedian Awards.

How did Utpal Dutt die?

Utpal Dutt passed away on August 19, 1993, at the age of 64 in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal. His sudden demise was due to a heart attack, which shocked the Indian theatre and film community.

Summary

Utpal Dutt was a multifaceted artist whose work spanned theatre and cinema.

He used his platform to address socio-political issues, reflecting his Marxist beliefs.

His performances in films like Gol Maal, Inquilaab and Bhuvan Shome are celebrated for their depth and humor.

Utpal Dutt passed away on August 19, 1993, in Calcutta.











