Home

Entertainment

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hit or flop? Collections take a sharp fall, barely cross this mark – Check details

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 stormed through its opening weekend, but the weekday dip has raised questions on how long the film can sustain against Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

After roaring through its opening weekend, War 2 faced a sharp drop in collections during the weekdays. According to early trade reports, the film collected Rs 1.24 crore on Tuesday (Day 6).

This brought its total to Rs 184.4 crore in India. While these are morning trend numbers, final evening figures are expected to show some rise.

How much did it earn each day?

Here’s the film’s daily run so far:

Day 1 (Thu): Rs 52 crore

Day 2 (Fri): Rs 57.35 crore

Day 3 (Sat): Rs 33.25 crore

Day 4 (Sun): Rs 31.3 crore

Day 5 (Mon): Rs 8.4 crore

Day 6 (Tue): Rs 1.24 crore

Total so far: Rs 184.4 crore

Clearly, the dip after Sunday has been significant, though the film is still eyeing the Rs 200 crore milestone in India soon.

Is Coolie affecting its performance?

Yes. Rajinikanth’s Coolie has proven to be a strong competitor, pulling in huge crowds since release. War 2, while strong in its first three days, seems to be losing steam as the clash continues.

What makes War 2 apecial?

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which already has hits like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger films.

This installment features Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, with Jr NTR as his rival and Kiara Advani in a key role. The film also sets up the next spy universe entry in its post-credit scene, where Bobby Deol teases the upcoming Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

While War 2 opened with power, the weekday slowdown has left trade experts wondering if it can keep momentum. With Coolie dominating screens, the real test will be whether Hrithik and Jr NTR’s thriller can still reach big numbers in the coming weeks.











