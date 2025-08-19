Home

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Which blockbuster movie will be first to join Rs 400 crore club, the winner is…

Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 have both crossed Rs 200 crore globally, but the race is on to see which film hits the Rs 400 crore mark first.

In vibrant landscape of Indian cinema, two major releases have captured the audience’s attention: Coolie and War 2. Both films, featuring star-studded casts and high-octane action sequences, have been vying for box office supremacy since their release on August 14, 2025. As the competition intensifies, the question arises: which film will first enter the coveted Rs 400 crore club?

Coolie vs. War 2: Box Office Showdown

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has made a significant impact at the box office. The film opened with an impressive Rs 65 crore on its first day in India and amassed Rs 206.5 crore domestically by day five. Globally, as per reports, Coolie has grossed over Rs 404 crore within four days, marking it as one of the fastest Tamil films to achieve this milestone.

How much has War 2 collected?

In contrast, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, experienced a strong start but has seen a decline in earnings. The film collected Rs 174.75 crore in India over its opening weekend but dropped to Rs 8.5 crore on day five, bringing its domestic total to Rs 183.25 crore. Worldwide, War 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark but lags behind Coolie in overall collections.

What factors have influenced performance of Coolie and War 2

Star Power : Rajinikanth’s enduring appeal, Aamir Khan’s cameo role and various stars from all the regional industries have significantly contributed to Coolie’s success, drawing audiences across demographics. The appearance of Kannada superstar Upendra and Malayalam star Soubin Shahir has garnered, Coolie huge popularity among the masses.

: Rajinikanth’s enduring appeal, Aamir Khan’s cameo role and various stars from all the regional industries have significantly contributed to Coolie’s success, drawing audiences across demographics. The appearance of Kannada superstar Upendra and Malayalam star Soubin Shahir has garnered, Coolie huge popularity among the masses. Critical Reception : While Coolie received mixed reviews, its action sequences and performances were praised. War 2, however, faced criticism for its storyline, direction and poor VFX quality, affecting its momentum.

: While Coolie received mixed reviews, its action sequences and performances were praised. War 2, however, faced criticism for its storyline, direction and poor VFX quality, affecting its momentum. Market Reach: Coolie’s release in multiple languages expanded its reach, whereas War 2 primarily targeted Hindi and Telugu audiences. However, due to the presence of Jr NTR in the film, the film managed to hold its advance booking numbers in Telugu states, but due to the strong presence of Akkineni Nagarjuna, playing antagonist for the first time, Coolie created a strong buzz after its initial release.

Summary

Coolie has surpassed Rs 400 crore globally within four days, leading the box office race.

War 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide but trails behind Coolie in earnings.

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s star power and broader market reach have bolstered Coolie’s performance.

War 2’s critical reception and the negative word of mouth has impacted its box office trajectory.











