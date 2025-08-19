Who is Jasveen Sangha? The woman arrested for supplying drugs that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, used to work as his…

Home

Entertainment

Who is Jasveen Sangha? The woman arrested for supplying drugs that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, used to work as…

According to authorities, Jasveen Sangha used to run an underground drug operation in North America, and supplied Ketamine and other substance abuses to high-profile celebs, including Matthew Perry.

Who is Jasveen Sangha? The woman arrested for supplying drugs that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, used to work as…

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed as ‘Ketamine Queen,’ has agreed to plead guilty in selling the fatal dose that took life of Friends star Matthew Perry in October, 2023. The 42-year-old dual US and UK citizen is the fifth and final defendant charged in the case. Others are Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Eric Fleming, that are yet to be sentenced.

Her attorney Mark Geragos, revealed, “She’s taking responsibility for her actions.” In a signed agreement, she agreed to plead guilty for the charges, including providing the ketamine that led to Perry’s demise. In his post-mortem examination, Ketamine, a surgical anesthetic came out as the primary cause of his death.

Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Jasveen Sangha is a US-UK citizen who used to allegedly run a lavish drug operation in North Hollywood. According to authorities, she supplied Ketamine and other substances to high-profile celebrities including Matthew Perry. According to Justice Department’s statement, she has admitted to her charges, including one count of supplying Ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

According to NBC News, Sangha graduated from Calabasas High in 2001, and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine in 2005. In 2010, she completed her MBA from Cult Business School. A university person told the publication that after completing her graduation in social sciences, she landed a job at Merrill Lynch.

Sangha has been in the judicial custody since August 2024. According to the summary of her detailed plea, Sangha supplied 51 vials of Ketamine from her stash house to Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasa than injected three shots of Sangha’s ketamine to Perry, which killed him. According to the department, when Sangha heard the news, she tried to delete all the messages and cover her tracks. Reportedly, when investors raided her house, they found countless ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine, and counterfeit Xanax pills, as well as a money counting machine and cameras.

Sangha also admitted in her plea, that she sold ketamine to another person in 2019 who passed away just hours later an overdose.











