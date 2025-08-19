Home

News

The ghost of ‘Super 301’: Why does US always target India instead of the real enemy, Japan was also the victim of…

As per the US policy of Super 301, US planned to identify countries whose trade practices significantly restricted US exports.

(File)

New Delhi: The recent few weeks have seen how the US President Donald Trump has pushed the India-US relations back by decades. Through his statements on Indian Economy and the ‘illogical’ imposition of tariffs on Indian exports, the US President has made it clear that India will not be able to trust the United States as it reliable partner for at least the near future. However, America’s back-stabbing of its ally through economic measures is not new. Rather, it comes under the Washington’s “Super 301” policy. Here are all the details you need to know about the Washington’s “Super 301” policy and how Japan and India have been targeted through it.

What is Washington’s “Super 301” policy?

The recent steps by Donald Trump have put America’s double standards in trade have once again. What began in the 1980s with Washington’s “Super 301” policy against its ally Japan and later India, is now echoing in 2025 under the current US President Donald Trump. Then Commerce Minister Dinesh Singh had accused the US of blocking every competitor, a charge that still finds relevance in the recent US actions.

Notably, the Super 301 policy of US was a trade enforcement mechanism introduced by the US to annually identify countries whose trade practices significantly restricted U.S. exports.

Japan was America’s primary economic rival in the late 1980s. Consequently, it became the main target of Washington’s “Super 301” trade policy. As a part of its policy, the US accused Tokyo of unfair trade practices and pressured it to open its markets.

Why is US targeting India?

Back in 1989, India was placed on the US list of “unfair trade practices” alongside Japan and Brazil, facing pressure on insurance, films, foreign equity, and copyright laws. While punitive action was delayed, India’s 1991 liberalisation addressed some US concerns.

Why is US targeting India over China?

In the recent time, President Trump has shifted his tariff focus from China led by President Xi Jinping to India, particularly over Russian oil imports, which is seen as a US measure to distort India’s economic growth. As per media reports, experts warn that such pressure risks pushing India closer to Russia and China, much like the tensions seen three decades ago. Moreover, the US is targeting India over China because, if they target China, the US economy might also get impacted.











