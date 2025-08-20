20th August BGMI Redeem Codes – Grab Today’s Special Drop
Business Wire India
- 50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
The latest BGMI redeem codes are here, offering players in this action game a chance to collect the Juicebox Backpack, a vibrant accessory to brighten up any battleground. These limited-use codes are capped at 10 redemptions each.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
Redeem Codes:
- EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG
- EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X
- EFZDZMMASGCVXW64
- EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF
- EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P
- EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6
- EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU
- EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN
- EFZJZU84K7CHJM77
- EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK
- EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V
- EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9
- EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J
- EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P
- EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5
- EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5
- EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5
- EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P
- EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H
- EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4
- EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E
- EFZBBZES5EB95UBT
- EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA
- EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6
- EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B
- EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN
- EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8
- EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564
- EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S
- EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG
- EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF
- EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3
- EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR
- EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T
- EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ
- EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX
- EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7
- EFZBRZDK957SEPDN
- EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA
- EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A
- EFZBUZHMWN3TME36
- EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9
- EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7
- EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD
- EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH
- EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H
- EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T
- EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA
- EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF
- EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.