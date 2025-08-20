



50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

The latest BGMI redeem codes are here, offering players in this action game a chance to collect the Juicebox Backpack, a vibrant accessory to brighten up any battleground. These limited-use codes are capped at 10 redemptions each.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EFZBZ9KUBC5DSBAG EFZCZNVWMQ3KNX5X EFZDZMMASGCVXW64 EFZEZTSCACPW6QEF EFZFZVT9QKPH6K3P EFZGZ69T5NX4TCQ6 EFZHZ3DB3UHJGTDU EFZIZRC7AEQ63RMN EFZJZU84K7CHJM77 EFZKZ7AQTJ35NHBK EFZLZBKNARWDAM4V EFZMZX49XPFCJNE9 EFZNZ9VP9TRDM97J EFZOZG8BDWM6PD3P EFZPZ4UBCA5KXWN5 EFZQZUTJ7XVHSHH5 EFZRZRUBXGKHXUV5 EFZVZXSSG39XWD3P EFZTZJTV4RN8WF7H EFZUZ58PJK6K7SM4 EFZBAZ5FESJXGV4E EFZBBZES5EB95UBT EFZBCZN83KDQWJFA EFZBDZ9DSJPXCME6 EFZBEZCMRJ9JVC7B EFZBFZ8NGE3BDVKN EFZBGZPG7SWWNEP8 EFZBHZNUK7GMQ564 EFZBIZ6VRACANE7S EFZBJZN5JHKP4SHG EFZBKZECDT9VBUSF EFZBLZTGVXXXFTM3 EFZBMZAWWJ9NE5JR EFZBNZPPDMUXU59T EFZBOZDH44EFKUFQ EFZBPZRC6VJSBCDX EFZBQZG4D4KHFSP7 EFZBRZDK957SEPDN EFZBVZ8RBNDBFKXA EFZBTZ4HMV669X7A EFZBUZHMWN3TME36 EFZCAZFP8DB4PUS9 EFZCBZG7TPG4GUD7 EFZCCZ39NV4AP9XD EFZCDZMQJ3MQD7QH EFZCEZ5MWDNDTK6H EFZCFZ8MX5FMF45T EFZCGZDJ6P66NXUA EFZCHZV7TB3PHCNF EFZCIZVGS3QGBT9U

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

