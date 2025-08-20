Home

Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal breaks silence on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Says her absence…

Rumours of Mrs Hathi’s exit from TMKOC flooded social media, but the actress has finally revealed the truth.



For the past few weeks, fans noticed something unusual in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi aka Mrs Hathi, was missing from recent episodes. Soon, whispers turned into loud speculations that the actress had exited the show. Social media was abuzz with claims that yet another senior cast member had quit Gokuldham.

What did Ambika say about the rumours?

In a recent interview, Ambika broke her silence. She clarified, “I have not quit the show. I had to step away from shooting for a brief period due to personal matters.” The actress stressed that she remains very much a part of TMKOC and only took a short break to focus on herself.

Her statement has brought relief to countless viewers who were worried about her absence. After all, Mrs Hathi has been one of the most loved and integral characters since the early years of the show.

Ambika Ranjankar has been playing Mrs Hathi for over 17 years. Her chemistry with Nirmal Soni, who plays Dr Hathi, and her bond with the rest of the Gokuldham residents have made her character unforgettable. Losing her would have been a major emotional setback for the audience, especially after multiple exits of veteran actors in recent years.

What’s new in the storyline?

While Ambika’s absence created confusion, the makers kept fans hooked with new entries in Gokuldham Society. Fresh faces like Dharti Bhatt, Kuldeep Gor, Akshaan Sehrawat, and Maahi Bhadra have joined as Rupa Baditop, Ratan Binjola, Veer, and Bansari.

The upcoming plotline will revolve around Ratan, a saree shop owner from Jaipur, and his wife, a homemaker who also doubles as a content creator. Their children are set to be the newest members of Tapu Sena, promising a new layer of fun and drama in the storyline.

Why does TMKOC still hold strong TRPs?

The secret of TMKOC’s success lies in its ability to reinvent. Even after 17 years, the sitcom introduces fresh twists while keeping its original essence intact. Characters like Mrs Hathi are the heart of the show, but new tracks ensure viewers don’t lose interest.

So, to the relief of fans, Ambika Ranjankar isn’t quitting TMKOC. Her break was temporary, and she continues to remain the ever-smiling Mrs Hathi of Gokuldham. With the introduction of new characters and evolving storylines, the show looks set to entertain viewers for years to come.











