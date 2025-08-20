Home

Anurag Kashyap blasts Chiranjeevi Hanuman producer over AI film, ‘You should be in gutter’

Anurag Kashyap slammed the AI-made film Chiranjeevi Hanuman and its producer Vijay Subramaniam, questioning ethics of using AI in filmmaking without creative accountability.

In a bold critique that has stirred the Indian film industry, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has openly condemned the upcoming AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal. Scheduled for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026, this project is being promoted as entirely “Made-in-AI” and “Made in India.” Kashyap’s sharp rebuke is directed at producer Vijay Subramaniam, who also leads the Collective Artists Network, an agency representing creative professionals.

What did Anurag Kashyap say?

Kashyap expressed his disapproval on social media, highlighting the contradiction of Subramaniam producing an AI-driven film while heading an artists’ agency. He accused Subramaniam of prioritizing profit over the interests of human creators, stating, “Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency.” Kashyap further criticized the move as emblematic of a trend where agencies are more interested in monetizing AI than supporting genuine artistic talent. He concluded while saying, “Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough, you should be in the gutter for this”.

Vikramaditya Motwane on the use of AI

The controversy has sparked broader debate within the industry about role of AI in filmmaking. Director and close aide of Anurag, Vikramaditya Motwane, also voiced concern, sharing film’s announcement with the caption, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when it’s ‘Made in AI’?” This sentiment reflects growing unease about AI potentially displacing human creativity in cinema.

Dhanush on the AI-generated ending of Raanjhanaa

This incident is part of a larger conversation about AI’s impact on the film industry. Previously, the re-release of Raanjhanaa as Ambikapathy in Tamil with an AI-generated alternate ending without the original director’s consent raised ethical questions about artistic integrity. Filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Om Raut have expressed concerns about altering creative works without the creators’ approval, emphasizing the importance of preserving the original vision.

