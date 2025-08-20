Bharti Singh reveals her TV and YouTube earnings and it will shock you; Says she started her channel

Home

Bharti Singh has faced many struggles in her career and experienced both highs and lows, including poverty in her personal life. However, today she earns crores. Recently, in a podcast, Bharti shared how much she earns from television and YouTube, and also talked about her current lifestyle.

How much does Bharti Singh earn through YouTube?

Bharti Singh lost her father when she was just 2 years old. Her mother single-handedly raised Bharti and her siblings. Bharti has mentioned in many interviews that there was a time when they didn’t even have enough to eat. Her mother worked in other people’s homes and Bharti often survived on leftover food. But today, the situation is completely different. Bharti Singh is one of the country’s top female comedians and hosts. She earns crores and lives a luxurious life. Not only has she made a name for herself, but she has also brought fame and pride to her family.

Bharti Singh started her YouTube channel two years ago, and in Raj Shamani’s podcast, she revealed that she earns 40% of her income from it. When asked, ‘If you earn Rs 100, how much comes from TV and how much from YouTube?’ she replied, “60% comes from TV and 40% from YouTube.” She added, “If someone tells me that every time I take off this mic and wash it from here to there, I’ll earn money, then my mindset is – I’m ready to work hard.”

Bharti further said, “If you work honestly on YouTube, it responds with the same dedication and honesty. I can earn in one day on TV what I earn in a month on YouTube. I like both mediums.”

Why Bharti Singh started her YouTube channel?

Bharti then went on to explain why she decided to start her own YouTube channel. She said, “Harsh used to say, ‘Bharti, TV won’t last forever. No one will watch it in the future. Let’s do something on YouTube. Let’s try vlogging.’ I replied, ‘Why should I show my life to anyone?’ But when I finally tried it, I started enjoying it. People began commenting, and I started receiving love. And when I began earning money from it, I started loving it even more.”

Bharti Singh’s net worth

Bharti Singh is also very active on television. She recently appeared in Laughter Chefs, which has released two successful seasons. In addition to this, she hosts various reality shows and has also been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti is not just a comedian and host, she is also a businesswoman. She owns a mineral water factory in Amritsar, where she has employed many people. Currently, Bharti’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25-30 crore, as per the reports.

