Home

Entertainment

Bobby Deol spills the beans on how he landed in Aryan Khan’s Bads Of Bollywood, ‘We have struggled to…’

Bobby Deol, who plays very crucial role in Aryan Khan’s web series The Bads of Bollywood, recently shared how he landed the role.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is set to debut as a director with his web series The Bads of Bollywood, which will premiere on Netflix on September 18. The series features big names like Lakshya Lalwani, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar, with Bobby Deol playing a key role. Recently, Bobby opened up about how he landed the part in the series.

What did Bobby Deol say?

On August 20, a special event for the series was held in Mumbai, attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Lakshya, Raghav, and Bobby Deol. During the event, Bobby shared how he came on board the project. He recalled, “I got a call from Red Chillies saying Aryan was working on a show and asked if I’d be interested. I instantly said yes without any hesitation. But Aryan still wanted to narrate the story to me personally.”

He added, “I went to their office and spent nearly seven hours listening to the script. I was truly impressed by the confidence with which Aryan narrated it. It made me really happy because, as parents, we all wish to see our children succeed and show talent. But at the same time, we carry fear because we know how much we have struggled to reach there.”

More about Bads Of Bollywood

The series dives into themes like power play, ego clashes, nepotism, image-building, and the unseen manipulation behind Bollywood’s glamour. It’s not a typical show about stardom — instead, it flips the spotlight to reveal the underbelly of fame, ambition, and survival. Bobby Deol plays a pivotal character of Ajay Talwar, reportedly a mentor-turned-antagonist figure, while the ensemble cast includes Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba. Cameos by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar add star power and meta-commentary, with Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice as the narrator.

More about Bobby Deol

In 2025, Bobby Deol delivered a powerful mix of performances across Bollywood and South cinema. He made his Telugu debut in the hit film Daaku Maharaaj. His portrayal of Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and a complex role in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which premiered at TIFF, earned him critical praise. He also made a light-hearted cameo in Housefull 5.

Story Highlights

Bobby Deol stars in Aryan Khan’s debut series The Bads of Bollywood, premiering on Netflix on Sept 18, 2025. He was impressed by Aryan’s 7-hour narration and joined the bold, satirical project. In 2025, Bobby delivered major performances in Daaku Maharaaj, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Bandar. The year marked a strong comeback, showcasing his range across intense and impactful roles.











