CitiusTech Acquires Health Data Movers, Enhances Healthcare Provider Offerings With Epic Implementation Capabilities





Business Wire India

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, today announced that it has acquired Health Data Movers, a Best in KLAS healthcare technology services firm, with deep expertise in Epic Systems, Workday, ServiceNow and other core healthcare platforms.

As healthcare providers work to improve quality of care and deliver more connected patient and clinician experiences, they face the challenges of unifying complex technology ecosystems while accelerating innovation. The rapid rise of Agentic AI, Cloud, and AI Scribes has only heightened the need for seamless integration into the core systems clinicians and staff use every day. Epic, as the digital backbone of many healthcare providers, has been central to this transformation, driving digital adoption, enabling interoperability, and opening new pathways to embed advanced analytics and AI directly into clinical workflows.

The combination of CitiusTech’s AI, data, and automation solutions and Health Data Movers’ deep integration expertise, creates a unique ability to embed intelligence and automation directly into core operational platforms such as EMR, ITSM and ERP. By bringing advanced digital capabilities directly into the daily workflows that health systems trust, this approach minimizes change management risks, and delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that enable Providers to achieve greater efficiency, quality, and impact in patient care.

“This is a pivotal moment and huge opportunity for CitiusTech and Health Data Movers, as we meet the demands of a rapidly transforming healthcare landscape. By combining forces, we are redefining the path to seamless integration, and infusing AI and intelligent automation into clinical operations. Together, we empower our customers to unlock transformative efficiencies, deliver connected patient care, and accelerate innovation, all within the systems they trust. This partnership strengthens CitiusTech’s position as a strategic partner across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech. By bringing Health Data Movers’ Epic implementation and integration expertise into CitiusTech’s portfolio, this partnership has the ability to operate at the very core of the Epic ecosystem, solving some of healthcare’s most critical challenges.

“At Health Data Movers, our commitment has always been to empower patients and providers by harnessing the potential of data and technology,” said Tyler Smith, CEO, Health Data Movers. “Joining forces with CitiusTech allows us to pair that expertise with unmatched scale, advanced technologies, and expanded capabilities. Together, we can deliver future-ready solutions, that not only improve patient outcomes and lower costs, but also redefine how patients and providers fully benefit in an AI-powered healthcare ecosystem.”

CitiusTech and Health Data Movers share a vision of advancing healthcare through human-centered technology, operational excellence, and trusted partnerships.

Founded in 2012, Health Data Movers is a US-based, specialized healthcare IT services firm, with a mission to empower patients and Providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. They are trusted partners to healthcare organizations, biotechnology companies, and digital health enterprises, delivering unique, data-driven solutions through their Data Management, Integration, Project Management and Clinical & Business Applications services. Health Data Movers brings with it a highly skilled team of healthcare technology professionals with deep expertise in large-scale EMR program delivery, clinical workflows, and operational transformation.

Health Data Movers was advised on this transaction by Equiteq.





